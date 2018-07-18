'Parking for God' Program in SF Here to Stay: Report

A controversial free parking program in San Francisco is getting the green light to stay put permanently, according to a report. Pete Suratos reports.

A controversial free parking program in San Francisco has received the green light to stay put permanently, according to a report.

The so-called "parking for God" program allows drivers to park along the median of Dolores Street between Alert Alley and 16th Street as well as between 14th and 18th streets. Parking along the median in these areas is available Friday through Sunday with specific parking hours varying by the day.

The decision by the city to keep the program comes after a 16-month pilot program was created after neighbors complained about the ongoing median parking occurring in the area due to churchgoers, according to the San Francisco Examiner. However, church officials said many churchgoers were pushed out of the city due to rising rents and needed a place to park in order to attend church services.

According to the San Francisco Examiner, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency indicated that it has not come across a single complaint about median parking since the pilot program.