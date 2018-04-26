What to Know The building that caught fire is considered to be a total loss with approximately $55 million in damages

250 residents at a nearby apartment building were forced to evacuate as a result of the fire

It is not clear at this time what sparked the fire

Officials demolished parts of the under-construction apartment building in Concord Thursday morning after massive flames burned down the 180-unit apartment building early Tuesday.

Several streets in the downtown Concord area that were closed due to the fire have also been opened back up, according to the city's spokesperson.

Galindo Street, Willow Pass Road and Concord Blvd. were reopened Thursday. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes to access Highway 242/I-680, the spokesperson said.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigators continued to look into what sparked the flames Thursday as crews work to secure the site to make sure there is no danger of debris falling into the streets or onto people.

Concord Construction Fire Under Investigation

A national response team with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on the scene Wednesday to help look into what sparked a three-alarm inferno at an under-construction apartment building in Concord early Tuesday. Christie Smith reports. (Published Wednesday, April 25, 2018)

Towering flames torched the apartment building and left burned debris structurally unstable, forcing 250 residents at a neighboring apartment building to evacuate, according to fire officials.

It is not clear when the displaced residents will be allowed to return to their homes, according to fire officials.

The blaze, which sent flames shooting into the air over the area of Galindo Street and Concord Boulevard, was pronounced under control after an hours-long onslaught from firefighters, but the building is considered to be a total loss with approximately $55 million in damages.

"We look forward to everyone in the city working together, and that's our name: Concord. We live in concordance with one another. We look out for one another," said Concord Mayor Edi Birsan at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

"We look forward to everyone in the city working together, and that's our name: Concord. We live in concordance with one another. We look out for one another," said Concord Mayor Edi Birsan at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.