NBC Bay Area A Southwest jet sits at Mineta San Jose International Airport after an emergency landing Wednesday. (May 30, 2018)

A Southwest Airlines jet that took off from San Francisco International Airport made an emergency landing in San Jose on Wednesday.

Southwest Flight 1250 was on its way to Los Angeles when it made a safe emergency landing at Mineta San Jose International Airport for an unspecified issue, according to airport spokeswoman Rosemary Barnes.

Emergency crews were at the scene, but it has been cleared, she said.

No further details were available.