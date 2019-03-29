7 Taken to Hospital After Fuel Smell Diverts SFO-Bound Flight

Seven passengers on a United Airlines flight from Baltimore were taken to the hospital after an unscheduled landing at Dulles Airport, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said.

The WMAA said a fuel odor was reported in the cabin of the Boeing 737 plane.

Flight 1675 took off for San Fransisco about 6:46 a.m. and then was diverted to Dulles, according to the WMAA.

Fire and Rescue teams met the crew and passengers of flight 1675 when they landed about 7:45 a.m. on runway 19C without incident.

The seven passengers were taken to the hospital for evaluation, according to the MWAA. United said in a statement to the Associated Press that customers would be rebooked on flights to San Francisco from Dulles.

Airport operations have not been impacted. The WMAA hasn't detailed what may have caused the smell.

According to the website FlightAware, the flight reached 30,000 feet and flew 214 miles before heading to Dulles. It was set to arrive in San Fransisco at 12:36 p.m. EST.

