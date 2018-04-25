Patton Oswalt Wants Killer to Answer Late Wife's Questions

Editor's Note: Officials are expected to make an annoucement at noon. It will be streamed live in the player above.

"You’re long past leaping over a fence. Take one of your hyper, gulping breaths. Clench your teeth. Inch timidly toward the insistent bell.

This is how it ends for you."

These are the words of Michelle McNamara, a mystery writer who coined the name "Golden State Killer" and the late wife of comedian Patton Oswalt, written toward the Golden State Killer — a man allegedly responsible for approximately 45 rapes and 12 murders in California whose identity was unknown until Wednesday.

McNamara was fascinated with unsolved mysteries and obssessed with the Golden State Killer, also known as the East Area Rapist and Original Night Stalker (EAR/ONS). She authored "I'll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman's Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer" but she died in 2016 before she could finish the book.

Oswalt stepped in to help realize his late-wife's vision and the book was finally published in February. Now, the suspect for the crimes has been arrested, according to law enforcement sources. And Oswalt said he would like to speak to the Golden State Killer.

"Not to gloat or gawk — to ask him the questions" that McNamara wanted answered in her "Letter To An Old Man" at the end of her book, Oswalt wrote on Twitter.

An ex-police officer named Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, who appears to fit the description of the elusive California killer, was arrested overnight on two murder charges by police in Sacramento, just two days into the filming of the documentary on the gruesome crimes, according to Oswalt.

Fans of McNamara praised her work and contribution on social media after the details of the arrest were reported. Many lament how McNamara died before she got to see the results of the life's work.

"It is heartbreaking that Michelle McNamara did not live to see her lifelong pursuit bear fruit," wrote actor James Woods.