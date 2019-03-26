Paul Simon, Childish Gambino to Headline Outside Lands 2019

Legendary singer-song writer Paul Simon and multi-talented Childish Gambino are slated to headline Outside Lands 2019 in August at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park.

There's something for everybody at this year's Outside Lands.

Lil Wayne, Twenty One Pilots, The Lumineers, Blink-182, Leon Bridges, are just some of the other big names in music scheduled to perform at the annual music festival, which is slated to take place between Aug. 9 and 11.

Three-day passes for the event are available for purchase Thursday at 10 a.m. Interested concertgoers are encouraged to buy their tickets when they go on sale due to the fact that the festival has sold out ahead of time for the past years, according to organizers.

Three-day general admission tickets are priced at $385 plus fees. Three-day VIP tickets will cost concertgoers $815 plus fees.

Concertgoers do now have the option of paying for their pass in installments, according to organizers.

