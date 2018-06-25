A swiftly-spreading wildfire burning in Lake County has torched at least 7,700 acres and destroyed 12 structures, according to Cal Fire. Pete Suratos reports.

A swiftly-spreading wildfire burning in Lake County has torched at least 8,200 acres and destroyed 12 structures, according to Cal Fire.

The Pawnee Fire, which ignited Saturday in the area of Pawnee and New Long Valley roads northeast of the Clearlake Oaks community, is also threatening 600 structures, Cal Fire reported. As of Sunday, there was no containment on the wind-driven blaze.

Mandatory evacuation orders are in effect for people in the Spring Valley community and surrounding areas, according to officials. The Lake County Sheriff's Department is posting detailed and up-to-date evacuation orders on its website.

"What we're stressing is that people, when they get the evacuation order, they heed it immediately and get out and stay out until it is safe to return," state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Battalion Chief Jonathan Cox said. "This is one of four large fires burning in Northern California. It's a good reminder that fire season is upon us."

An evacuation center has been set up at Lower Lake High School located at 9430 Lake Street in Lower Lake, according to officials. A shelter for evacuated animals has been established at Social Service Center located at 15975 Anderson Ranch Parkway in Lower Lake.

More than 230 firefighters using helicopters, bulldozers and other equipment are battling the Fire in a rugged area that made it difficult to get equipment up close.

"It's kind of the worst possible combination," Cox said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.