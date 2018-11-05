Pedestrian Fatally Struck By Big Rig in San Francisco

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a big rig truck Monday afternoon in San Francisco, police said.
The incident was reported in the area of Powell and Vallejo streets.
No other information was immediately available.
Confirmed w/ #SFPD- accident in North Beach neighborhood of #SF (Powell & Vallejo) this afternoon around 12:30 resulted in fatality. Not a hit-and-run, truck driver cooperating with police. More details to come...some minor street closures for investigation. @nbcbayareapic.twitter.com/0rWJchdIPO
