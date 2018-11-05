Pedestrian Fatally Struck By Big Rig in San Francisco - NBC Bay Area
San Francisco

San Francisco

Pedestrian Fatally Struck By Big Rig in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 39 minutes ago

    Sam Brock/NBC Bay Area
    Police investigate a deadly crash in San Francisco. (Nov. 5, 2018)

    A pedestrian was fatally struck by a big rig truck Monday afternoon in San Francisco, police said.

    The incident was reported in the area of Powell and Vallejo streets.

    No other information was immediately available.

