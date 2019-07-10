Pedestrian Hit by VTA Train in San Jose

A female pedestrian was struck by a light-rail train in San Jose Wednesday morning, according to Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority.

The VTA train hit the pedestrian in the area of Stokes Street and Southwest Expressway.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital, according to VTA. The extent of her injuries was not immediately known.

VTA train service between the Hamilton and Fruitdale stations has been temporarily shut down. Buses are being used to transport passengers between the two stations.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing news story. Details may change as more information becomes available.