File image

A pedestrian was killed Saturday night in San Francisco after being struck by a vehicle near 5th and Market Streets, officials confirmed.

Police responded to the scene at about 8:50 p.m. and called medics, but the pedestrian, an adult female, died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police and it does not appear that the incident was related to drugs or alcohol.

Police said that the area will be closed to traffic for at least two hours.

No other information was immediately available.