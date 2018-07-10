5 people were injured after a pedicab was struck in a hit and run along San Francisco's Pier 29 Wednesday, police said.

A pedal cab operator who was injured in a hit-and-run collision near San Francisco's Pier 29 last month has died, according to San Francisco General Hospital.

The pedicab was carrying a family of four, including two children, when the collision occurred on June 27. All family members suffered non life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said a light-colored sedan made contact with the pedicab in the area of The Embarcadero and Sansome Street. It then struck a second pedicab before driving off into rush-hour traffic.

SFPD release images of suspect car in hit-and-run that left five people injured Wednesday.

Photo credit: San Francisco Police Department

The suspect vehicle was last seen heading toward the Bay Bridge, according to police.

The second pedicab driver wasn't hurt.