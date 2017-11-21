Guinea Pigs Up for Adoption on the Peninsula

The Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA has received a number of guinea pugs over the past six weeks and is looking to the public for potential adopters.



“We currently have twenty two guinea pigs in our care right now and one pregnant guinea pig that is ready to give birth any day now,” PHS/SPCA Communications Manager Buffy Martin Tarbox said in a statement. “These guinea pigs have been surrendered to us through no fault of their own and we are actively seeking new homes for them.”



Those interested in adopting the furry critters are encouraged to visit the PHS/SPCA’s Center for Compassion at 1450 Rollins Road in Burlingame.