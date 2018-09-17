Penn's Growing Pains at Right Tackle Emerge in Denver

Raiders tackle Donald Penn (No. 72) is still getting comfortable at right tackle for new head coach Jon Gruden. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Over the past two seasons, Donald Penn was selected to the Pro Bowl as a left tackle.

But this season under new head coach Jon Gruden, Penn has been moved to the right side to make way at left tackle for No. 1 pick Kolton Miller. So, the Raiders expected to feel some growing pains as Miller learned to protect Derek Carr’s blind side and Penn adjusted to his move, too.

On Sunday in Denver, those growing pains were indeed painful.

The Raiders lost to the Broncos 20-19 in a game in which Penn allowed the Broncos’ Shaquil Barrett to block an extra-point attempt after a Marshawn Lynch touchdown run just before halftime. Penn also gave up a sack to Von Miller. That missed point became the difference in the game.

“I messed up on the extra point,” Penn told Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle. “I put that one on me. I’m very pissed about that, too. I don’t think, in my whole 13-year career, I ever got a kick blocked over me. That was the first time.”

Penn also told reporters he was “mad, mad as hell about that play.”

Penn actually allowed Miller to sack Carr twice, but one was wiped out by a penalty.

Now, as the 0-2 Raiders get ready to fly to England to take on the 2-0 Dolphins Sunday, Penn says he’s got to get better, and he says he’s determined to feel at home on the right side.

“I’m still getting used to that spot, so facing Von Miller was a good test,” Penn said. “The second sack, the one that actually counted, I got tripped up. I gave up a sack. Point blank, period: I have to get better. I have to be better. I know I’m playing a new position, but I don’t want sympathy. I’m out here to play. I’m out here to battle. I’m going to find a way to get better.”

Sunday’s game against Miami will kick off at 10 a.m. PST Sunday.