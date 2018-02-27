2 People, Dog Rescued From Truck Dangling Off Road in Santa Cruz Mountains - NBC Bay Area
2 People, Dog Rescued From Truck Dangling Off Road in Santa Cruz Mountains

By Kris Sanchez

Published at 5:38 AM PST on Feb 27, 2018 | Updated at 6:30 AM PST on Feb 27, 2018

    Two people and a dog were rescued from a truck that nearly plunged down an embankment in the Santa Cruz Mountains early Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Kris Sanchez reports.

    Two people and a dog were rescued from a truck that nearly plunged down an embankment in the Santa Cruz Mountains early Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    The single-vehicle crash was reported around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Soquel San Jose Road and Miller Cut Off Road, which is located off of Highway 17.

    The pickup truck involved came to rest on the side of the road, dangling at a roughly 45-degree angle with its two right tires still clinging to the pavement, keeping it from tumbling down the hillside.

    It is not clear if weather played a role in the crash, but the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the CHP.

