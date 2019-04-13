Five people, including children, were treated after someone sprayed pepper spray at indoor amusement center The Jungle in Concord Saturday evening.

The Concord Police Department responded to the scene at 1975 Diamond Blvd around 7 p.m. about a fight between five to 10 young males and females, police said.

When they arrived, the fight was no longer taking place but they realized a few people had beed sprayed by pepper spray. It is unclear who in the fight sprayed it.

All five people were treated at the scene and no one was transported to the hospital, police said.

The Jungle remained closed the rest of the day.

No additional information was immediately available.