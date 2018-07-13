Visitors to Oakland Zoo Friday afternoon were stuck on the zoo's new aerial gondola lift at for at least 30 minutes due to "digital glitch."



Zoo officials said they were able to resolve the issue around 2:30 p.m.. No injuries were reported, but firefighters and medics were on scene to help.

The gondolas are part of the zoo's $75 million expansion which includes the California Trail.



The new 56-acre expansion to the California Trail debuted Thursday and more than doubled its size. It's now home to eight native California animal species including a new jaguar, grizzly bears, bald eagles, gray wolves, and American bison, among others.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning and included speeches by Mayor Libby Schaaf, and president and CEO of the zoo, Joel Parrott, as they introduced the trail’s 56-acre expansion for the first time after three years of construction.

Not only were attendants welcomed by drinks and cake, but the zoo’s grizzly, brown and black bears got a rather cold house warming with 8,000 pounds of snow.

The trail is described as "an exciting new exhibit that helps you explore of our state’s natural past, present, and future," according to the zoo's website.

Check out new photos from the trail here.





