Man Drowns at Vasona Lake in Los Gatos: Fire Officials

A man has drowned at Vasona Lake in Los Gatos, California, according to the Santa Clara County Fire.

At least one eyewitness saw him struggling in the water.

According to fire officials, the victim is an adult male. A call came in at 12:36 p.m. to report a possible drowning. When the fire department arrived, there was no sign of the victim. The sheriff's dive team located the victim beneath the surface and he was removed from the water around 1:30 p.m.

Vasona Reservoir is an artificial lake located in Los Gatos, California.

No other information was immediately available.

