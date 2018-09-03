Woman Struck, Killed After Jumping Out of Ambulance in the East Bay: CHP - NBC Bay Area
Woman Struck, Killed After Jumping Out of Ambulance in the East Bay: CHP

The collision happened in the area of the southbound I-680 connector to westbound I-580

By Brendan Weber

Published 2 hours ago

    Bob Redell/NBC Bay Area
    Officials work at the scene of a fatal collision in the East Bay. (Sept. 3, 2018)

    A woman reportedly jumped out of an ambulance in the East Bay Monday morning before being struck and killed by at least one vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    The deadly collision happened in the area of the southbound Interstate 680 connector to westbound Interstate 580 on the border of Dublin and Pleasanton, according to the CHP.

    The CHP issued a Sig-Alert at 7:54 a.m. due to the connector ramp being blocked as a result of the collision, according to the CHP. It is not clear when the connector will reopen.

    Further information was not available.

