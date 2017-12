Drugs seized during an arrest in San Francisco. (Dec. 31, 2017)

San Francisco police arrested a person carrying a handful of drugs in the city's Tenderloin neighborhood, the department announced Sunday.

The person was found to have 83 bindles of crack cocaine, 102 bindles of heroin, 16 pills and 16 bindles of cocaine salt, police said.

The person was arrested in the area of Hyde and Turk streets, according to police.

Further information was not available.