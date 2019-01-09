Person of Interest in Custody After Teen Dragged in Oakland Hit-and-Run - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Person of Interest in Custody After Teen Dragged in Oakland Hit-and-Run

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 41 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Person of Interest in Custody After Teen Dragged in Oakland Hit-and-Run
    NBC Bay Area
    Police investigate a hit-and-run crash in Oakland. (Jan. 2, 2019)

    Authorities have one person of interest in custody in connection with an Oakland hit-and-run in which a 14-year-old boy was struck and dragged four blocks, according to police.

    Authorities are also searching for a second person believed to be connected to the hit-and-run collision, which was reported on Jan. 2 in the 1100 block of 35th Avenue.

    The driver and passenger in the vehicle fled the scene, and officers located the suspect vehicle abandoned nearby, police said.

    The boy was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices