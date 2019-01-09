Authorities have one person of interest in custody in connection with an Oakland hit-and-run in which a 14-year-old boy was struck and dragged four blocks, according to police.

Authorities are also searching for a second person believed to be connected to the hit-and-run collision, which was reported on Jan. 2 in the 1100 block of 35th Avenue.

The driver and passenger in the vehicle fled the scene, and officers located the suspect vehicle abandoned nearby, police said.

The boy was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.