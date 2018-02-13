Petaluma Family Trio Arrested in Beating Death of SF Man

Three family members from Petaluma were arrested last week in the beating death of a San Francisco man, whose body was found in a wheelchair on a city sidewalk outside the Dakota Hotel, according to the San Francisco Police Department and court documents.

Christopher Hardee, 47; Nicole Hardee, 40; and Kayleb Hardee, 21, all of Petaluma, were arrested Feb. 8 on charges of homicide, robbery, burglary and conspiracy in the death of 31 year-old Andrew Emmett of San Francisco, police said.

On Feb. 7 at about 6:40 p.m., San Francisco officers responded to the 500 block of Post Street in the Central district regarding an unresponsive male in a wheelchair. Upon arrival, the officers found Emmett suffering from numerous cuts and bruises, police said.

San Francisco Fire Department paramedics tried to revive Emmett, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Court documents allege the father and son, Christopher and Kayleb Hardee, strangled the victim to death in his hotel room and robbed him while the mother, Nicole Hardee, stood watch. The father and son then wheeled the victim’s body through the hotel lobby in a wheelchair before leaving it on the street.

SFPD homicide investigators, with assistance from Petaluma police, arrested the suspects the following day in the 100 block of Marshall Avenue in Petaluma, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the case to contact the San Francisco police tip line at 415-575-4444 or text-a-tip to TIP411 with SFPD at the start of the message.