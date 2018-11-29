Pettis Coming on Strong Now That He's Healthy Again

Niners rookie wide receiver Dante Pettis (No. 18) pulls in one of his four receptions vs. Tampa Bay last week. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The 49ers hoped Dante Pettis would add a big boost to their receiving corps as a rookie, but injuries have slowed the second-round draft pick out of Washington.

But now, with five games remaining on the 2018 schedule, Pettis could be positioned for a nice run to the finish line.

Pettis is coming off a four-catch, 77-yard performance against Tampa Bay last Sunday that also yielded a touchdown. It was his most productive day as a pro. Coming into the game, Pettis had just seven receptions all year because of injuries that essentially sidelined him from Game 3 in early September until the Nov. 12 game against the New York Giants, when he had four catches, his first receptions since Sept. 16 in the second game of this season.

Now, with the wide receiver group thin, Pettis figures to play a much larger role in the passing game, beginning with the game this Sunday in Seattle against the Seahawks.

“I thought Pettis took a step in the right direction,” head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters this week. Shanahan said it’s been a rough road for Pettis, because of the injuries he’s fought through.

“He hasn’t totally come back yet,” said Shanahan. “I thought this week was his best week yet. Not to get confused with great, but I thought it was his best week and I hope he continues to do that each week for the next five weeks.”

Pettis’ 49ers debut in Game 1 of this season showed his potential, when he caught two balls from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, including a nice 22-yarder in the back of the end zone for a TD on a Garoppolo scramble away from pressure.

Pettis told the meda after the Bucs game that he’s eager to get more snaps and show what he can do.

“It’s always nice to be able to play more,” he said. “Rather than just going in and out, in and out, the whole time. You do get into a little bit of a groove and have a better feel for things.”

The 2-9 49ers will take on the 6-5 Seahawks Sunday at CenturyLink Field, with kickoff set for 1:25 p.m.