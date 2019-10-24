Kincade Fire Rips Through Rural Sonoma County - NBC Bay Area
Continuing Coverage of Sonoma Co. Wildfire
California Wildfires

California Wildfires

Coverage of brush fires across the state

Kincade Fire Rips Through Rural Sonoma County

By Brendan Weber

37 minutes ago

A wind-whipped wildfire burning in rural Sonoma County has scorched at least 10,000 acres.

The so-called Kincade Fire has damaged at least two structures.
