East Bay
The latest news from around the East Bay
Photos: Laptops Broken, Windows Smashed, Paint Splattered at Oakland School
By
Brendan Weber
5 PHOTOS
46 minutes ago
Published 46 minutes ago
At some point during spring break,
a vandal or vandals targeted Manzanita Community School
in Oakland, ransacking the campus in the process.
Laptops were destroyed, windows were smashed, paint was splattered and various items were left scattered across school grounds.
Scroll down to see photos of the extensive damage.
