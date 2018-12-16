Workers at a Sizzler in Hayward clean up in the aftermath of a pickup truck smashing into the restaurant Sunday afternoon. (Dec. 16, 2018)

A two-vehicle crash in Hayward sent a pickup truck smashing into a Sizzler restaurant Sunday afternoon and ultimately sent five people to the hospital.

Social media images showed a Toyota pickup truck that had jumped a curb, crossed a sidewalk and some landscaping and smashed into the corner of the restaurant at 24107 Hesperian Blvd.

People reportedly were in the restaurant at the time of the crash, and five people were taken to area hospitals with minor to moderate injuries, the Hayward Fire Department said.

Details on the injuries were not immediately available.