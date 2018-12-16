5 Hurt After Pickup Truck Smashes Into Sizzler Restaurant in Hayward - NBC Bay Area
WEATHER ALERT: 
High Surf Warning Issued Along Coast
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

5 Hurt After Pickup Truck Smashes Into Sizzler Restaurant in Hayward

By Stephen Ellison

Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    5 Hurt After Pickup Truck Smashes Into Sizzler Restaurant in Hayward
    NBC Bay Area
    Workers at a Sizzler in Hayward clean up in the aftermath of a pickup truck smashing into the restaurant Sunday afternoon. (Dec. 16, 2018)

    A two-vehicle crash in Hayward sent a pickup truck smashing into a Sizzler restaurant Sunday afternoon and ultimately sent five people to the hospital.

    Social media images showed a Toyota pickup truck that had jumped a curb, crossed a sidewalk and some landscaping and smashed into the corner of the restaurant at 24107 Hesperian Blvd.

    People reportedly were in the restaurant at the time of the crash, and five people were taken to area hospitals with minor to moderate injuries, the Hayward Fire Department said. 

    Details on the injuries were not immediately available.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices