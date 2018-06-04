Piedmont Mail Carrier Honored For Helping Catch Burglars - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Piedmont Mail Carrier Honored For Helping Catch Burglars

By Bay City News

Published 57 minutes ago

    NBC Bay Area
    Nestor Quilates recounts how he spotted burglars on his route in Piedmont. (June 4, 2018)

    Piedmont police honored letter carrier Nestor Quilates on Monday for helping police arrest suspects after a home burglary.

    Quilates was delivering mail for the U.S. Postal Service on May 15 when he saw two men coming out of a house on Grand Avenue carrying a suitcase and a duffel bag.

    He knew the homeowner, who was in the hospital, and "sensed something was wrong," the postal service said in a news release.

    Quilates took down the license plate number of the vehicle and called police. Police arrived and determined the house had been burglarized.

    Neighbors provided security video showing the suspects leaving the house and police then arrested the suspects and returned the items to the home.

    Quilates was honored during Monday night's City Council meeting.

