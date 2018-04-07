The system pounding neighborhoods in and around the burn scars of the October fires has raised a red alert for firefighters and local leaders. The primary concern? Flooding and mudslides. Sam Brock reports.

Burn Areas in North Bay Cause Mudslide Concern in the Storm

Rain caused a host of problems in the San Francisco Bay Area Friday and prompted preparations for potential flooding and for helping the homeless.

Heavy rain began in the North Bay at about 9 a.m. and skies had dropped about 5 to 6 inches of precipitation in that area by early this evening, National Weather Service forecaster Duane Dykema said.

The North Bay may get another 1 to 2 inches overnight, Dykema said.

More than 10,000 customers have been without power since shortly after midnight in the Lower Nob Hill and Union Square areas of San Francisco. PG&E says it's due to an underground equipment failure. According to the PG&E outage map, power is expected to be restored afte 6 a.m.

PG&E map shows areas affected by the overnight power outage.

Photo credit: PGE.com

Earlier in the day, rain and wind caused flooding, closed roads and caused flight delays and cancellations at San Francisco International Airport.

In Sonoma County, flooding caused traffic problems at state Highway 121 and state Highway 12.

The Rohnert Park Expressway in Rohnert Park was closed between the Rancho Verde Mobile Home Park and Stony Point Road due to flooding, city officials said.

Flight cancellations at San Francisco International Airport totaled 147, which was about 10 percent of the airport's total flight schedule, according to Doug Yakel, a spokesman for the airport.

Most cancellations were on short-haul flights along the West Coast, Yakel said.

Delays were averaging 60 to 70 minutes in the afternoon, Yakel said.

The heaviest rain in areas outside of the North Bay will occur overnight. But by midday Saturday most places will be dry, Dykema said.

"Sunday looks like a very pleasant day," he said.

But before then weather officials will be concerned about flooding especially in the North Bay and in the Santa Cruz Mountains. A flood watch is in effect for both locations until 11 a.m. Saturday.

Weather officials are concerned that the rain could cause debris flows in the areas that burned in October's fires in the North Bay.

Oakland officials are offering the public free sandbags and tips for storm preparation for Oakland residents.

The city is providing up to 10 free sandbags per household to residents and businesses, and up to 20 feet of free plastic sheeting per household while supplies last.

The materials will be available 24 hours a day through Sunday, according to the city. Proof of Oakland residence is required.

The materials can be picked up at the Municipal Service Center at 7101 Edgewater Drive or the Drainage Services Facility at 5921 Shepherd

If a flood, landslide or other storm-related emergency should develop, the number to call is (510) 615-5566, city officials said.

The city is asking people to check the storm drain near their home and use a rake to keep it clear of debris.

It's also a good idea to check that backflow prevention devices on sewer laterals are functioning properly, city officials said.

In Santa Clara County, additional shelter beds are available after the Office of Supportive Housing announced an Inclement Weather Episode, which started this evening and ends Sunday morning, according to county officials.

Inclement Weather Episodes can be declared if triggered by one of two conditions: an overnight low of 40 degrees or lower with a probability of rain less than 50 percent or an overnight low of 45 degrees or lower with a probability of rain of 50 percent or greater.

Because of the weather, the supportive housing division is opening up 297 additional beds.

These beds will be available at the Bill Wilson Center, City Team Ministries, HomeFirst's Boccardo Reception Center, the Gilroy Armory, LifeMoves Georgia Travis House, Montgomery Street Inn and Project WeHOPE.

The bulk of these shelters are located in San Jose with the exception of the Gilroy Armory and Project WeHOPE, located in East Palo Alto.

A flood watch is in effect through Saturday morning for the North Bay and Santa Cruz Mountains, weather officials said. View full weather alerts here.