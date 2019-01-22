Pioneer High School Teacher Arrested for Alleged Inappropriate Conduct With Student - NBC Bay Area
Pioneer High School Teacher Arrested for Alleged Inappropriate Conduct With Student

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 22 minutes ago

    A teacher in San Jose has been arrested for alleged inappropriate conduct with a student, school officials said Tuesday.

    The San Jose Unified School District said the teacher at Pioneer High School was taken into custody after officials received reports of inappropriate behavior by the educator at the campus.

    The teacher will not be returning to Pioneer nor any other position in the district, officials said.

    NBC Bay Area has reached out to San Jose police for comment.

    No other information was immediately available.

