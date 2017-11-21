Pipe Bomb Incident Near Danville Resolved Safely: Sheriff - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Pipe Bomb Incident Near Danville Resolved Safely: Sheriff

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Contra Costa County sheriff's deputies are responding to a pipe bomb reported in unincorporated Danville Tuesday morning.

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    A pipe bomb incident in unincorporated Danville was resolved safely Tuesday afternoon, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department.

    A bomb squad team from the Walnut Creek Police Department determined that the object in question was safe, sheriff's officials said.

    No one was injured, according to the sheriff's department. 

    The incident prompted authorities to temporarily close Lusitano Street between Camino Tassajara and Cashmere Street. 

    Further information was not available.

    Published 5 hours ago | Updated 3 hours ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices