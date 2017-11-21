Pipe Bomb Incident Near Danville Resolved Safely: Sheriff

Contra Costa County sheriff's deputies are responding to a pipe bomb reported in unincorporated Danville Tuesday morning.

A pipe bomb incident in unincorporated Danville was resolved safely Tuesday afternoon, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department.

A bomb squad team from the Walnut Creek Police Department determined that the object in question was safe, sheriff's officials said.

No one was injured, according to the sheriff's department.

The incident prompted authorities to temporarily close Lusitano Street between Camino Tassajara and Cashmere Street.

Further information was not available.