Pittsburg Family Wants Answers in Woman's Mysterious Death

A young woman whose body was found floating in a Bay Point canal in July apparently was not killed by another and did not take her own life, investigators say, and now her family wants to know what happened.

On July 16, 25-year-old Kre’onna Smith left the family's Pittsburg home for a walk and never returned. Her body was found four days later, 11 miles from where she was walking. Investigators say it doesn't appear to be murder or suicide.

"It really hasn’t hit home yet because I still expect for her to come home, and I know it’s not going to happen," Smith's mother Staci Eagleton said. "She went for a normal walk, what she did frequently, and the only difference is this time she didn’t come back."

Smith's body was floating in a canal four days after she left for that walk. The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said there were no signs of trauma or foul play, but they also said it wasn’t a suicide. The case is still open, and the autopsy is not yet complete, but investigators say it appears to be a drowning.

"There’s no way in the world she's going to jump in no canal," said Alex T. Davis, Smith's uncle. "This right here is mysterious and crazy to me. I say crazy to me personally."

Smith's family is convinced somebody killed her, and they’re determined to find out what happened. They’ve been scouring the county passing out fliers every day, and they say they won’t stop.

"I try to stay strong, but I need closure," Eagleton said. "Until I have justice for my daughter, there will be no closure."

The county coroner's office says it takes 90 days for an autopsy to be complete, and it won’t release any preliminary findings. The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains open.