Man Faces Murder Charge in Crash That Killed 4-Year-Old Girl

A Bay Area father is heartbroken after his 4-year-old daughter was killed and his 2-year-old daughter was placed on life support when the driver of an allegedly stolen truck ran a red light and crashed into the family's vehicle in Antioch on Wednesday.

"I don’t have words for this," said the children's father, Jesus Cardoza. "It’s a tragedy. My family was not supposed to be there."

Investigators have identified the suspect as Noe Saucedo, 23, of Pittsburg.

The collision was reported shortly after 12:47 p.m. Wednesday when the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office received information of a stolen vehicle in Pittsburg. A deputy spotted the vehicle and followed as it headed eastbound on Highway 4, sheriff's officials said.

At that time, the deputy did not activate his vehicle's emergency lights, officials said. The suspect vehicle then went through a red light at Somersville Road in Antioch and collided with a Ford F-150.

Three people, including two children, who were in the Ford were taken to local hospitals.

Lenexy Cardoza, 4, died of her injuries, while her younger sister, Camila Cardoza, is in critical condition.

"There's no signs of life," Jesus Cardoza said. "They did all they can, they were doing everything they can, and there's no signs of life."

The man has been at the hospital where his wife, Edith Cardoza, underwent surgery Thursday morning for major injuries. Her back, shoulder, an arm and some ribs are broken, and her skull is also hurt.

"I just want my daughter to live," Jesus Cardoza said about Camila. "He already took one ... it's really hard."

Saucedo was arrested and is now facing one count of murder and two counts of felony evading charges, police said. He is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.