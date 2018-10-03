The Pittsburg Police Department is seeking the public's help in reuniting a young boy with his family Wednesday night.

Officials posted a photo of a boy believed to be around 3 year old on Facebook who walked into the Mobil Gas Station at 2971 Railroad Ave at around 7:30 p.m.

The boy goes by the name Sam but he is unable to give the police any other information.

"We desperately want to reunite Sam with his loved ones," police wrote.

Officials ask anyone with information to contact the police department at 925-646-2441.