Pittsburg Police Seek Public's Help in Reuniting Young Boy With Family - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Pittsburg Police Seek Public's Help in Reuniting Young Boy With Family

By Diana San Juan

Published 14 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Pittsburg Police Seek Public's Help in Reuniting Young Boy With Family
    Pittsburg Police Department

    The Pittsburg Police Department is seeking the public's help in reuniting a young boy with his family Wednesday night.

    Officials posted a photo of a boy believed to be around 3 year old on Facebook who walked into the Mobil Gas Station at 2971 Railroad Ave at around 7:30 p.m.

    The boy goes by the name Sam but he is unable to give the police any other information.

    "We desperately want to reunite Sam with his loved ones," police wrote.

    Officials ask anyone with information to contact the police department at 925-646-2441.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices