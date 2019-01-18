Millions are expected to participate across the country Saturday in the annual Women's March, with some of the bigger events taking place in the Bay Area.

Public transportation agencies are urging those who plan to participate in the march to plan ahead and take note of service changes. Here's a look at how services will either change or be impacted on Saturday:

Bay Area Rapid Transit

BART will have longer trains available for riders all day and additional event trains will be on standby, and ready to deploy if needed. The transit agency expects its busiest station to be Civic Center and Embarcadero in San Francisco, as well as 12th Street and Lake Merritt in downtown Oakland.

For more information, visit BART.gov's Women's March page.

Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority

Anyone who plans to attend the march in downtown San Jose should take note of these tips from VTA:

streets will be closed to cars between 9 a.m. to 12 noon

VTA will be running a regular Saturday schedule and extra light rails trains will be on standby if needed to serve crowds

March participants can exit at the Paseo de San Antonio Light Rail station

VTA also said the following bus reroutes will be in effect for lines 22, 23, 66, 68, 72, 73, 82, 181, 323, 522, and Monterey-Salinas Transit.

For more information, visit VTA's Women's March page.

Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District

AC Transit said the Women's March and a following rally at the Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland has prompted buses to be detoured from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

From 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. during the march, lines 1, 6,12, 14, 18, 19, 20, 29, 33, 40, 51A, 72, 72M, 72R, 88, and 96 will be detoured and downtown Oakland will have minimal service.

From 12 to 3 p.m. during the rally, Line 14 will be detoured.

For more information, visit AC Transit's Women's March page.