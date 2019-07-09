Plan for New Cell Antennas Sparks Debate in Los Altos

There's an intense debate about cell phone towers in the upscale city of Los Altos. Is better cell phone service worth all the new antennas and towers that come with it? Scott Budman reports.

That's the intense debate about cell phone towers going on in the upscale city of Las Altos.

The Los Altos City Council on Tuesday will meet for a study session about new cell antennas. Residents have mixed feelings about whether to install the new cell antennas.

Some resident welcome the upgrades and better reception. But others are not in favor of the aesthetics the cell towers would bring to the quiet town.

The city council will discuss the plan and then decide on future action.