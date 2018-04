Sonoma County Fire and emergency personnel are on scene of a reported plane crash in the 3600 block of Manor Lane in Petaluma Friday night.

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

A small plane crashed in the 3600 block of Manor Lane in Petaluma Friday night around 10 p.m.

Sonoma County Fire and emergency personnel responded to the scene where only one person was reportedly on board.

The condition of the pilot remains unknown.

No other information was immediately available.