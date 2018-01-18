Lockdown at Pleasanton Elementary School Lifted After Police Apprehend Three Alleged Burglary Suspects - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Lockdown at Pleasanton Elementary School Lifted After Police Apprehend Three Alleged Burglary Suspects

By Rhea Mahbubani

Published 6 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    How the Right Mattress Can Ease Back Pain
    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    A Pleasanton school is no longer on lockdown after police apprehended three suspects in connection with a residential burglary Thursday. 

    Police said a house was burglarized on the 1000 block of Riesling Drive, forcing them to put Vintage Hills Elementary School on lockdown around 11 a.m. An officer was at the school campus to help staff.

    Two suspects were taken into custody at that time, but one was on the loose, police said.

    Around 1:30 p.m., police reported that all the suspects had been apprehended and the lockdown had been lifted.

    Further details were not immediately available.

    People with more information can call Pleasanton Police Department at (925) 931-5100.


    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices