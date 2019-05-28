A Pleasanton man was arrested Monday after allegedly attacking a teen with a baseball bat at a San Carlos home, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Payam Nia, 34, was booked into San Mateo County jail on multiple felonies, including attempted murder, after the unprovoked attack, the sheriff's office said.

At about 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nia entered an opened garage located in the 200 block of Loma Road in San Carlos and armed himself with a baseball bat. When the teenage victim walked through the garage, Nia struck him in the head, sheriff's officials said. Nia then instructed the victim to be quiet and then fled the scene.

An extensive search was conducted through the neighborhood and Eaton Park open space area, and Nia was found by a sheriff's K-9 and apprehended, the sheriff's office said. He was taken to a hospital for medical treatment before being booked into jail on attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting an officer and cruelty to a child.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was expected to make a full recovery, the sheriff's office said.

Nia and the victim did not know each other, and the motive behind this crime is still being investigated, sheriff's officials said.

Anyone with information about the crime should call the Detective Bureau at 650-599-1536 or can call the anonymous tip line at 800-547-2700.