Pleasanton Officer Injured After Being Hit by Suspect's Car

A Pleasanton police officer who was struck and injured by a burglary suspect trying to flee in a vehicle on Wednesday evening has been released from a hospital and is recovering at home, police said.

Officers had responded at 5:28 p.m. to a 911 call from a homeowner reporting a residential burglary in progress in the 700 block of Montevino Drive.

The caller had received a motion alert from his home's security system, and surveillance footage showed a suspect ransacking the home. Officers responded and saw a man seated in a newer-model Honda Accord near

the home, police said.

As the officers approached, the Honda's engine started, and the vehicle sped away south on Montevino Drive.

About 10 minutes later, another officer spotted the Honda at the intersection of Montevino Drive and Crellin Road. The officer exited his patrol car and ordered the driver to stop, according to police.

The driver refused and then allegedly drove the vehicle directly at the officer and struck him. The driver then fled west on Crellin Road, police said.

The officer was taken to a hospital but was discharged by late this morning. More information about the officer was not immediately released.

The suspect remains at large and was described as a Hispanic man with a round face, wearing a black flat-brimmed baseball cap.

The four-door Honda is gray and has a front dealer license plate with a light blue background and white lettering. The car also had an Uber sticker on the upper, driver-side front windshield, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Pleasanton police at (925) 931-5100.