LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 08: Fans cheer during an exhibition match between Iceland and Mexico at Sam Boyd Stadium on February 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mexico won 1-0. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Dozens of police cars and a helicopter roamed Levi’s Stadium Friday night after the Mexico versus Iceland soccer game as officers ordered nearly 70,000 fans to leave or they would be subject to arrest.

Several fights broke out in the stands and witnesses say they heard officers responding to a code 20, meaning an officer needs help, right before the game ended though police say nothing major or out of the ordinary occurred.

Police cars from several jurisdictions raced through the streets around Levi’s to get to an area east of the stadium but it is not clear what happened.

RAW: Fan's at Levi's Stadium Get Rowdy During Mexico vs. Iceland Soccer Match

During a friendly match at Levi's Stadium, fans got a little too rowdy, causing dozens of police officials to be sent to the stadium. (Published 18 minutes ago)

Whatever it was required a massive response as California Highway Patrol officers in protective gear also lined up and marched to an area where the adjacent parking lots are located.

VTA bus and light rail stations near the stadium were affected for some time as witnesses say they were told to leave the VTA platform and catch an uber on Great America Parkway instead.

After a couple of hours, the stadium emptied out and was secured.