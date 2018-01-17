Lockdown Lifted at Napa High School, School District Offices After Shooting - NBC Bay Area
Lockdown Lifted at Napa High School, School District Offices After Shooting

By Brendan Weber

Published at 9:09 AM PST on Jan 17, 2018 | Updated 5 hours ago

    Napa High School and Napa Valley Unified School District offices were temporarily placed on lockdown Wednesday morning due to a shooting that occurred outside a Starbucks nearby, according to the school district.

    Napa High School and Napa Valley Unified School District offices were temporarily placed on lockdown Wednesday morning due to a shooting that occurred outside a Starbucks nearby, according to the school district.

    The shooting, which did not involve any students or school district employees, happened around 8:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Starbucks located at the corner of Jefferson Street and Lincoln Avenue, according to the district. 

    The district indicated that students and staff who were placed on lockdown were safe.

    The school district's offices are located directly across the street from the Starbucks. The high school is situated down the block along Jefferson Street.

    Further information was not available.

