Police Activity Outside CVS Store in Concord

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published at 10:32 PM PDT on May 25, 2018 | Updated at 11:40 PM PDT on May 25, 2018

    Concord Police and Contra Costa Sheriffs responded to a reported stabbing outside a CVS store on Treat Boulevard and Clayton Road Friday night.

    Witness says a man was stabbed in the neck by a suspect who remains at large, however, police have yet to confirm this information.

    "We don't know the guy, we were just about to leave the parking lot," said witness Randy Snider, who says his boss was stabbed after another man approached their vehicle.

    "My boss is a good guy, he helps out a lot of people, as much as he can, he helps people out, he's a really good guy and for this to happen to him," Snider said.

    The victim was taken to John Muir hospital and his condition is unknown.

    No additional information was immediately available.

