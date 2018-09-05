Police Activity Prompts Lockdown at Hilltop Mall in Richmond

Police activity late Wednesday has prompted a precautionary lockdown at Hilltop Mall in Richmond.

Richmond police said the incident started when officers attemped to stop a vehicle for a violation. The vehicle did not stop and drove into the mall parking lot area.

Police said at least one of the people inside the vehicle may have been armed. The person or persons then fled into the mall, police said.

It was not immediately known if there is a gun inside the mall.

No other information was immediately available.