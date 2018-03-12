North Bay Authorities Search for Suspects in Home Invasion Robberies - NBC Bay Area
DEVELOPING: 
Shelter-in-Place Order in Novato
North Bay Authorities Search for Suspects in Home Invasion Robberies

At least one homeowner was tied up during the home invasions and reportedly pistol-whipped, according to sheriff's officials

By Brendan Weber

Published 5 hours ago | Updated 36 minutes ago

    Four suspects have been apprehended, but five other suspects are still at large following armed home invasion robberies in Petaluma Monday morning, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office. Pete Suratos reports.

    Four suspects have been apprehended, but five other suspects are still at large following armed home invasion robberies in Petaluma Monday morning, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

    A group of roughly nine suspects around 3 a.m. went to three different homes along the 100 and 200 blocks of Eugenia Drive in Petaluma, busted in doors and confronted homeowners while searching for marijuana, the sheriff's office stated.

    At least one homeowner was tied up during the home invasions and reportedly pistol-whipped, according to the sheriff's office.

    Two vehicles believed to be associated with the home invasion robberies were later spotted by Petaluma police, according to the sheriff's office. A police pursuit followed before coming to an end in Novato.

    One vehicle came to a stop on southbound Highway 101 just before the San Marin exit, sheriff's officials said. Five men jumped out of the vehicle and fled the scene. One of those suspects has been captured, but four others remain on the run.

    A number of firearms were found in and around the vehicle, according to the sheriff's department.

    A second vehicle believed to be connected to the early morning home invasions was spotted in the Novato Costco parking lot, sheriff's officials said. Three suspects were taken into custody, but one suspect has yet to be found.

    Residents in the area of Novato's Wood Hollow Drive are being asked to shelter in place due to ongoing police activity, according to the city's police department. 

    The sheriff's office indicated the incident is "a fluid and active event."

    Further information was not available.

