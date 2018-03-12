Four suspects have been apprehended, but five other suspects are still at large following armed home invasion robberies in Petaluma Monday morning, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office. Pete Suratos reports.

A group of roughly nine suspects around 3 a.m. went to three different homes along the 100 and 200 blocks of Eugenia Drive in Petaluma, busted in doors and confronted homeowners while searching for marijuana, the sheriff's office stated.

At least one homeowner was tied up during the home invasions and reportedly pistol-whipped, according to the sheriff's office.

Two vehicles believed to be associated with the home invasion robberies were later spotted by Petaluma police, according to the sheriff's office. A police pursuit followed before coming to an end in Novato.

North Bay Authorities Search for Suspects in Home Invasion Robberies

One vehicle came to a stop on southbound Highway 101 just before the San Marin exit, sheriff's officials said. Five men jumped out of the vehicle and fled the scene. One of those suspects has been captured, but four others remain on the run.

A number of firearms were found in and around the vehicle, according to the sheriff's department.

A second vehicle believed to be connected to the early morning home invasions was spotted in the Novato Costco parking lot, sheriff's officials said. Three suspects were taken into custody, but one suspect has yet to be found.

Residents in the area of Novato's Wood Hollow Drive are being asked to shelter in place due to ongoing police activity, according to the city's police department.



The sheriff's office indicated the incident is "a fluid and active event."

Further information was not available.

