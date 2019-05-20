San Francisco residents are being told to avoid the area of Rhode Island and 16th streets, in the city's Potrero Hill neighborhood, due to police activity.

At least one business in the area has been evacuated due to reports of an active shooter.

Police in a tweet said no shots have been confirmed.

NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger spotted San Francisco police canvassing the area with their guns drawn.

No other information was immediately available.

The San Francisco Citizen app posted video which showed employees of Compass real estate on Potrero Hill being evacuated after reports of a gunshot. They were told by officials: “This is not a drill...we need you to drop everything and leave!”

An employee who worked at Compass told NBC Bay Area:

“Yeah my heart was pounding ... because it’s not a drill," the employee said, describing the evacuation.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area.