Police in Menlo Park are searching for a man who reportedly fired an assault rifle-type weapon in a backyard of a home Saturday night, according to police.

José Gutierrez is suspected of firing a rifle because he was upset with a loud party happening along the 1100 block of Sevier Avenue, police said. Officers later searched a residence in hopes of finding Gutierrez, but they were unable to find him.

The incident began around 11 p.m. Saturday when witnesses reported to police that a person was firing the weapon, police said. No one was hurt.

When officers arrived at the scene, they set up a perimeter and tried to make contact with the person, according to police. They were unable to reach anyone who might be inside.

Officers later learned from witnesses that a man "may still be in the home armed with an illegal firearm," police stated.

After Menlo Park police secured a search warrant, SWAT personnel made their way into the residence just before 9 a.m., according to police. The SWAT team did not find the suspect, but they did find "significant evidence that a shooting had occurred" and later located the weapon that was allegedly used in the shooting.



Gutierrez, 36, is said to be associated with a silver Honda Accord with the license plate 5ZCK527, police stated.

An investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or Gutierrez' whereabouts is asked to contact the Menlo Park Police Department at 650-330-6300.