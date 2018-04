Large police response in MorganHill at Britton Middle School Carnival. (April 27, 2018)

Seven officers were assaulted and seven juveniles were arrested at the annual Lewis H. Britton Middle School carnival Friday afternoon.

A teen with a knife was reportedly arrested when multiple others got involved, the Morgan Hill Police Department said.

A total of 59 officers responded to the scene from Morgan Hill, Gilroy, San Jose and Santa Clara County, CHP said.

No other information was immediately available.

RAW VIDEO: Police Activity in Morgan Hill