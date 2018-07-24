Man Kills Wife, Himself in San Rafael: Police

Two people are dead in San Rafael after a man shot his wife and himself Tuesday morning, police said.

San Rafael police responded to the scene at the 700 block of Penny Lane where a man had just shot his wife and was intending to shoot himself, according to police.

Officers establish perimeter and a crisis negotiation team was called to assist, police said. Officials used a robot to gain entrance to the residence where two people were found dead.

Police ordered shelter-in-place in the area of Las Paposas, Pine and Penny Royal but the order was later lifted.

No other information was immediately available.