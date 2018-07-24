Man Kills Wife, Himself in San Rafael: Police - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x

Man Kills Wife, Himself in San Rafael: Police

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Kills Wife, Himself in San Rafael: Police
    Adobe Stock Photo

    Two people are dead in San Rafael after a man shot his wife and himself Tuesday morning, police said.

    San Rafael police responded to the scene at the 700 block of Penny Lane where a man had just shot his wife and was intending to shoot himself, according to police.

    Officers establish perimeter and a crisis negotiation team was called to assist, police said. Officials used a robot to gain entrance to the residence where two people were found dead.

    Police ordered shelter-in-place in the area of Las Paposas, Pine and Penny Royal but the order was later lifted.

    No other information was immediately available.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices