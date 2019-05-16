Police Arrest Man in Indecent Exposures Around Vallejo - NBC Bay Area
By Bay City News

Published 22 minutes ago

    Vallejo PD
    Andres Gutierrez

    Vallejo police arrested a man Wednesday on suspicion of exposing himself to women in the downtown area, a police lieutenant said.

    The first indecent exposure happened Feb. 28 when the man allegedly exposed his genitals to a woman in the Vallejo ferry terminal parking lot.

    Police received more indecent exposure reports of a similar nature with a similar suspect description in the downtown area at the ferry terminal, City Hall parking lot, 200 block of Georgia Street and the Virginia and Marin streets area, Lt. Fabio Rodriguez said.

    After a thorough investigation police arrested Andres Gutierrez, 33, of Vallejo, Wednesday morning near Marin and Louisiana streets. Gutierrez was booked in the Solano County Jail on suspicion of four counts of indecent exposure.

