A pipe bomb found in the possession of a wanted felon in Rohnert Park. (May 26, 2019)

Police in Rohnert park arrested a transient Sunday after he was found to have a pipe bomb in his possession, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

At about 12:30 p.m., Michael Rafael Digesti, 36, who was wanted for a felony Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) warrant out of Sonoma County, was found lingering in the parking lot of 49er Pet on Southwest Boulevard, police said.

He was taken into custody on the warrant, and during a search of his belongings, officers found a small homemade explosive device, a stun gun, methamphetamine, heroin, drug paraphernalia and burglary tools, police said.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad responded to the scene to handle the small pipe bomb, and Digesti was transported and booked into the Sonoma County Main jail on multiple charges.