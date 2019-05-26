Police Arrest Transient in Possession of Pipe Bomb, Stun Gun in Rohnert Park - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x

Police Arrest Transient in Possession of Pipe Bomb, Stun Gun in Rohnert Park

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Police Arrest Transient in Possession of Pipe Bomb, Stun Gun in Rohnert Park
    Rohnert Park DPS
    A pipe bomb found in the possession of a wanted felon in Rohnert Park. (May 26, 2019)

    Police in Rohnert park arrested a transient Sunday after he was found to have a pipe bomb in his possession, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

    At about 12:30 p.m., Michael Rafael Digesti, 36, who was wanted for a felony Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) warrant out of Sonoma County, was found lingering in the parking lot of 49er Pet on Southwest Boulevard, police said.

    He was taken into custody on the warrant, and during a search of his belongings, officers found a small homemade explosive device, a stun gun, methamphetamine, heroin, drug paraphernalia and burglary tools, police said.

    The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad responded to the scene to handle the small pipe bomb, and Digesti was transported and booked into the Sonoma County Main jail on multiple charges.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices