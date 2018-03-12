Conservative Speaker Ann Coulter Visiting Bay Area

Security will be tight when conservative and controversial talk show host Ann Coulter makes a Bay Area appearance Tuesday night. Damian Trujillo reports. (Published 4 hours ago)

Coulter is scheduled to speak at the IFES Society Community Center in Mountain View. The sold out event is being put on by the Liberty Forum of Silicon Valley, formerly known as the Conservative Forum.

Police are preparing for the event and signs in the area alert people of the temporary restrictions.

Coulter's speech last year was canceled at the University of California, Berkeley after the sponsoring group pulled out. Threats of violence were also made ahead of the planned Berkeley event, which would have featured other conservative pundits.

Authorities said Monday there have been no reported threats ahead of Coulter's Mountain View visit. Officials said there will be a police presence in the area to ensure everyone's safety.